Trump Dismisses Cory Booker's 2020 Run: 'He's Got No Chance'

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) announced his 2020 run only Friday, but President Donald Trump has already discounted him as a threat.

“He’s got no chance,” Trump told CBS News’ Margaret Brennan in a “Face the Nation” interview scheduled to air Sunday.

Asked to explain, the president replied, “Because I know him. I don’t think he has a chance.”

Trump argued that no one on the left is a potential contender yet, and felt the Democrats are lacking a serious candidate.

“So far, I don’t see anybody,” he said. “I’m not impressed with their group.”

Booker’s announcement video, which was symbolically released on day one of Black History Month, shows him walking through the streets of Newark, promoting a message of unity.

“Together, we will channel our common pain back into our common purpose,” he says. “Together, America, we will rise.”

The packed field of potential Democratic nominees who’ve announced their campaigns also includes Obama-era Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro along with Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Kamala Harris (Calif.) and Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii). Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has also openly toyed with the idea of a run as an independent, though he has made no definitive announcement.