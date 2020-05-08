CORONAVIRUS

Trump Advisers Slammed For Bragging About How Low Unemployment Used To Be

Twitter users ridiculed a tweet by the president's Council of Economic Advisers that reminded people the unemployment rate was only 3.5% two months ago.

President Donald Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers sent out a bizarre message of hope on Friday to the 20.5 million Americans whose jobs have vanished in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The council’s tweet suggested that worry about job losses might be wasted energy since, “After all, the unemployment rate stood at a 50-year low of 3.5 percent only two months ago.”

The unemployment rate currently stands at nearly 15 percent, so many Twitter users pointed out the CEA’s tweet was ridiculous.

