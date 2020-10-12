Trump And COVID-19, 25th Amendment, VP Debate: Views From HuffPost Readers

“I don’t want to see anyone else die of this virus, including Trump. Having got that out of the way, it highlights his hypocrisy that he’s taking an experimental treatment that is not available to the general public. He feels you’re not entitled to the same quality of healthcare as he is.”

— George Van Winkle

“If he’s well enough to work, he can do so from the White House while being isolated. Why does he need to work from the ‘presidential offices at Walter Reed?’”

— Cynthia Vigil