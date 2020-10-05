Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis, Income Taxes And Debate: Views From HuffPost Readers

Every week, HuffPost editors read your comments on our top stories and highlight those that cut through the noise and make us think, help us see things from a different perspective, start conversations or even change our minds.
Comments have been edited for clarity, spelling, punctuation and length.
“I don’t want to see anyone else die of this virus, including Trump. Having got that out of the way, it highlights his hypocrisy that he’s taking an experimental treatment that is not available to the general public. He feels you’re not entitled to the same quality of healthcare as he is.”
— George Van Winkle
“I hope Trump recovers fully, even though I certainly am no fan of his. I suspect he is sicker than we’re being told, given this administration’s penchant for lying and minimizing.”
— Carolyn Conley
“Disgraceful. I don’t know what’s worse — Trump’s behavior or the people who are still undecided after witnessing it.”
— Lisa de la O
“Which of the two debaters answered the questions posed by the moderator? Which of the two offered a rebuttal tied to the question at hand? Which of the two was honest in his replies? Which of the two cited evidence to back their claim?? THAT is how a debate is graded. Trump would have been ejected from any Argumentation and Persuasion class.”
—Bruce Hunter
“As a small business owner, I have to pay into payroll taxes every month and $750 doesn’t even cover a fraction of one months fed tax contribution for myself. I pay more than that for my monthly state taxes. Any hard working American is paying way more than this per year and should be furious.
—Ante Gamisou
“If the report’s inaccurate then correct it by providing the proof. let’s see these tax returns showing the tens of millions of dollars he has paid.”
—Mike Dawson
“If you can’t follow the classic rules of debate decorum for an hour or two, you cannot serve a President of the United States, let alone be one.”
—Richard Sensenbrenner
“I’ve got no problem with mic control as long as it is shown when it is being done. That way, we can tell whether or not it’s being done equally/fairly (as we already know other networks have assisted candidates in the past). In fact, just turn off the mic of the opposing candidate when it’s not their turn to talk.”
—Jay Dav
“There are some tenets of conservatism I agree with; fiscal responsibility, individual freedoms, and, like the Eisenhower Republican, stayed out of other people’s bedrooms. But today’s GOP is absolutely none of these.”
—Marion Fly
“It is so refreshing to see someone who has decided that their own values are more important than toeing the party line. While you and I, I imagine would agree on very little politically, I have to admire your determination to recover some semblance of the party I grew up with.”
—Sue Brief