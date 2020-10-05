Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis, Income Taxes And Debate: Views From HuffPost Readers

“I don’t want to see anyone else die of this virus, including Trump. Having got that out of the way, it highlights his hypocrisy that he’s taking an experimental treatment that is not available to the general public. He feels you’re not entitled to the same quality of healthcare as he is.”

— George Van Winkle

“I hope Trump recovers fully, even though I certainly am no fan of his. I suspect he is sicker than we’re being told, given this administration’s penchant for lying and minimizing.”

— Carolyn Conley