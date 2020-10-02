Trump Held Fundraiser, Mingled With Crowd Hours Before Revealing COVID-19 Diagnosis

President Donald Trump went to a New Jersey fundraiser for his reelection campaign on Thursday, mingling with crowds and posing for photographs mere hours before he tweeted that he’d tested positive for the coronavirus.
Trump appeared at his Bedminster golf club despite learning that one of his closest aides and advisers, Hope Hicks, had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.
Hicks has been in close quarters with Trump and many other senior-level White House officials, having traveled with them Tuesday for the first presidential debate.
New Jersey’s governor, Phil Murphy, tweeted on Friday morning that anyone who had attended the fundraiser should go get tested for the virus. He also wished Trump and first lady Melania Trump a “speedy” recovery.
Murphy also said in a statement that “the contact-tracing process is underway.”
It’s not clear exactly how many people attended the fundraiser, but The Washington Post reported the president had been in close contact with dozens of people. Ticket options included opportunities for photos and/or a reception with Trump, My Central Jersey reported Tuesday.
Some attendees have posted on Facebook that they were in close proximity to Trump at the event.
The Post also noted that Trump was not wearing a mask at the fundraiser or on the flight back to Washington, D.C.
The Republican National Committee said Friday in a statement that those in attendance were tested for COVID-19, passed a temperature screening and stayed more than 6 feet away from the president at all times.
