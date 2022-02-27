Trump Praises Marjorie Taylor Greene, Who Just Spoke At A White Nationalist Conference

Former President Donald Trump shouted out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) during a speech Saturday, one day after she was the surprise speaker at a white nationalist conference.

As he began a rambling speech at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, Trump included Greene in a list of Republicans he highlighted including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

On Friday, Greene spoke at the third annual America First Political Action Conference in Orlando, organized by white nationalist figurehead Nick Fuentes. She spoke to a crowd that featured prominent right-wing figures, and was followed by a series of racist and homophobic diatribes from prominent extremists.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel called white supremacy, neo-Nazism, hate speech and bigotry “disgusting” in a statement about Greene’s appearance. McDaniel but did not explicitly mention Greene or the America First conference.

Ronna McDaniel statement on Marjorie Taylor Greene appearance last night at Fuentes event: “White supremacy, neo-Nazism, hate speech and bigotry are disgusting and do not have a home in the Republican Party.” — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 26, 2022