Trump Praises Marjorie Taylor Greene, Who Just Spoke At A White Nationalist Conference

Former President Donald Trump shouted out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) during a speech Saturday, one day after she was the surprise speaker at a white nationalist conference.
As he began a rambling speech at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, Trump included Greene in a list of Republicans he highlighted including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
On Friday, Greene spoke at the third annual America First Political Action Conference in Orlando, organized by white nationalist figurehead Nick Fuentes. She spoke to a crowd that featured prominent right-wing figures, and was followed by a series of racist and homophobic diatribes from prominent extremists.
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel called white supremacy, neo-Nazism, hate speech and bigotry “disgusting” in a statement about Greene’s appearance. McDaniel but did not explicitly mention Greene or the America First conference.
Trump also addressed the Russian invasion of Ukraine during his remarks Saturday, repeating his claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “smart” but arguing “this horrific event would not have happened if there wasn’t a rigged election and I was president.” Trump praised Putin earlier this week, calling him “very savvy” for moving Russian forces into eastern Ukraine.