Trump Compares His 'Witch Hunt' To Plight Of Americans In Criminal Justice System

Leah Millis / Reuters President Donald Trump arrives onstage to deliver remarks at the 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina, on Oct. 25.

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― President Donald Trump spoke about his record on criminal justice at a historically black college on Friday, just days after he compared the impeachment process against him to “a lynching.”

Trump’s speech compared his experiences with the impeachment process to the plight of average Americans in the criminal justice system.

“I have my own experience, you know that. You see what’s going on with the witch hunt. It’s a terrible thing that’s going on in our country,” Trump said.

Trump spoke before a curated crowd which included only seven Benedict College students, along with criminal justice reform advocates and Trump supporters. Trump’s speech kicked off a three-day summit called the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum. Democratic presidential candidates will appear on campus on Saturday and Sunday. (Verizon, HuffPost’s parent company, is a sponsor.)

Trump conceded in his speech that criminal justice reform was not a theme of his campaign initially, but said he realized the importance of the matter once he became president. He mentioned Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when introducing Alice Marie Johnson, whose lengthy sentence Trump commuted last year.

He spoke about the passage of the First Step Act, telling the crowd that his administration “rolled back the unjust provision of the 1994 Clinton crime law, which disproportionately harmed the African-American community.”

Trump’s speech attracted a number of supporters as well as anti-Trump demonstrators to Benedict College, which largely shut down during the president’s appearance. Even students who lived on campus said they were restricted from campus grounds.

Philip Lewis / HuffPost Protesters outside of Benedict College on Friday.

Ahead of the speech, Trump supporters said they were excited to see the president and dismissed criticism of his rhetoric.

“I wasn’t raised racist. I don’t know what racist is. I don’t see color, and I wasn’t raised to see color,” said Sharyl Jackson of Columbia, a Trump supporter who got tickets to the event through the South Carolina GOP. “I don’t believe he’s a bigot. I don’t believe he’s a racist. And I don’t believe he’s a misogynist.”

Jackson said she believed the criminal justice system needs to be dismantled and restructured from the ground up, but said that she believed the left is pushing the narrative that there are inequities in the criminal justice system she doesn’t see.

“I’m not one to talk about racial inequities,” she said. “I just don’t see it. I think that this is a narrative that the left is pushing, and I don’t think it’s as big as what it’s been pushed to be.”

Len Newsome, a 73-year-old from Hartsville, is posted up outside of Benedict College, the HBCU that President Donald Trump will be speaking at this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/CSZ3JHTCLm — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) October 25, 2019

When asked about the First Step Act, Len Newsome ― a 73-year-old from Hartsville who parked on the street outside Benedict College’s campus with a van featuring a Trump banner that read “Make Liberals Cry Again” ― said that he believed locking up former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey would “be a good first step.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.