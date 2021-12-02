Trump Complains 'Nobody Ever Talks About' The Crowd Size On Jan. 6

Former President Donald Trump has an issue with Jan. 6: Nobody’s talking about how big his crowd was.

During an interview that aired on British TV Wednesday, Brexit campaigner-turned-broadcaster Nigel Farage asked Trump if it was a mistake to hold a rally that day.

Trump voiced no regrets about hosting the anti-election event near the White House that led to the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. Instead, he complained that people weren’t talking about the turnout.

“It was a massive rally with hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people. I think it was the largest crowd I’ve ever spoken before,” Trump replied.

He then repeated his outrageous claim that the real insurrection took place on Nov. 3, Election Day, and that Jan. 6 was a protest. (Dozens of election challenges, audits and recounts have shown no evidence of voter fraud that would have changed the results that led to President Joe Biden’s win.)

“If you would’ve looked at the crowds, the size, nobody wants to talk about that,” he continued. “I believe it was the biggest and most people I ever ― and I’ve spoken to very big crowds ― I have never spoken in front of a crowd that size. Nobody ever talks about that.”

“And then, unfortunately, some bad things happened,” he added, evidently referring to the mob of his supporters that broke into the U.S. Capitol, beat police officers and threatened to hang then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Many close Trump associates and organizers of the rally have been subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the insurrection.

In new interview, Trump was asked if he regretted J6. He said the “real insurrection” was on Election Day and J6 was just a protest, that nobody gives him credit for drawing so many people to hear him speak that day, and “the other side had some very bad things happen.” pic.twitter.com/z8pnx0aFXV — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 2, 2021

Trump’s long-running obsession with crowd size is well documented. During his presidency, he boasted, often falsely, of having the biggest crowd “ever” at various events. He even bragged about having massive crowds at visits to coronavirus epicenters in 2020. And in 2019, he told first responders at a Texas hospital treating victims of the El Paso mass shooting that he had huge turnout to a rally in the city months earlier.

The interview, recorded from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and aired on GB News, largely saw Trump repeat old grievances, though he also criticized Boris Johnson’s plans for clean power ― “wind is ridiculous” ― and attacked Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle for getting involved in U.S. politics.