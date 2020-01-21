Trump Heads To Switzerland As Historic Impeachment Trial Gets Underway

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is on a mission to sell the United States to the global business community just as his historic impeachment trial gets underway in the Senate.

When the trial reconvenes Tuesday afternoon in Washington, Trump will be thousands of miles away trying to charm global CEOs at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

His participation in the annual gathering in the Alpine ski resort of Davos will provide a conspicuous split-screen moment in a presidency familiar with them. The two-day Swiss visit will test Trump’s ability to balance his anger over being impeached with a desire to project leadership on the world stage.

Speculation mounted that Trump would cancel the trip due to the trial, but aides said the president remained focused on producing results for the American people.

Trump, who was scheduled to arrive early Tuesday in Switzerland, said he was attending the forum to encourage businesses to invest in the U.S.

“We’re now where the action is,” he said at a farmers’ convention Sunday in Texas.

The president will give a speech at the forum and meet with world leaders and business executives.