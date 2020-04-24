Conservative Website Names Trump’s Coronavirus 'Day That Will Live in Infamy'

A conservative website is taking a page out of the history books to reveal when President Donald Trump failed the nation in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bulwark, a website launched by anti-Trump conservatives, chose Feb. 7 as Trump’s “day that will live in infamy,” a reference to the line President Franklin D. Roosevelt used to describe the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

Li Wenliang, the Chinese doctor who first sounded the alarm about coronavirus ― and was punished by authorities for it ― died of the disease on Feb. 7.

That same day, Trump praised Chinese leader Xi Jinping, saying Beijing was doing “a very professional job” in stopping the spread of the virus.

And then the State Department sent 17.8 tons of medical supplies to China, including the masks, gowns and respirators now in short supply as the U.S. bears the brunt of the pandemic.

Feb. 7 was the date the changed everything: