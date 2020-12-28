Trump's D.C. Hotel Appears To Concede Election By Unblocking Hotel Rooms

President Donald Trump has yet to concede the election to Joe Biden, but it looks like his Washington, D.C., hotel is no longer holding its breath ― er, rooms.

The Trump International Hotel had blocked rooms from being booked during Jan. 16-20, presumably in anticipation of his inauguration, according to 1100Pennsylvania.com, a newsletter by investigative journalist Zach Everson that details goings-on at the hotel.

But according to Everson, those rooms were unblocked this past weekend and are now available for between $886 and $2,225 a night.

The room rates are notably cheaper than the ones for Jan. 5–6. Trump has teased an event for Jan. 6, the day the Electoral College votes will be counted in Congress.

See you in Washington, DC, on January 6th. Don’t miss it. Information to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

The Trump International did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on the newly available rooms.

Trump has faced several ethics controversies and an emoluments lawsuit over the hotel because it is located in the government-owned Old Post Office building and he personally profits from bookings there.

