Trump Attacks Debra Messing, Compares Her To Roseanne Barr: 'Double Standard!'

President Donald Trump attacked Debra Messing on Twitter Thursday morning, imploring that NBC fire the actress because she asked for a list of attendees at an upcoming fundraiser for the president.

Trump tweeted two borderline incoherent missives about Messing, in which he compared her to disgraced comedian Roseanne Barr. Barr famously made racist comments about former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett last year, which led to the cancellation of her “Roseanne” revival.

In addition to calling Messing “The Mess,” Trump wrote in his tweets that if Messing were Barr, she’d have been “thrown off television” despite having higher ratings for her show, “Will & Grace.”

“Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue?” asked Trump. “ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard!”

Bad “actress” Debra The Mess Messing is in hot water. She wants to create a “Blacklist” of Trump supporters, & is being accused of McCarthyism. Is also being accused of being a Racist because of the terrible things she said about blacks and mental illness. If Roseanne Barr.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

....said what she did, even being on a much higher rated show, she would have been thrown off television. Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue? ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

Trump was referring to a tweet from Messing last week in which she responded to a piece in The Hollywood Reporter about a Beverly Hills fundraiser for the president.

“Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know,” wrote the 51-year-old.

Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know. https://t.co/YV4UoxrPHI — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 31, 2019

Messing’s tweet got a mixed reception, as some pushed back to argue that she was asking for a blacklist, while others insisted that those who support Trump should “stand by their convictions.”

Trump’s comment about the “terrible things she said about blacks and mental illness” is referring to the hashtag #RacistDebraMessing, which trended earlier this week after she “liked” the image of a church sign that called Black Trump voters “mentally ill.” She has since apologized.

Despite the president’s distaste for the actress, who has long been a critic of Trump, the first family and outspoken supporters of the administration, NBC doesn’t look to be canceling “Will & Grace” any time soon.

The network announced in July that it would continue its revival of the late-’90s/early-aughts show and wrap after its upcoming 2020 season.