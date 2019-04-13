Trump Declares ‘Absolute Right’ To Send Undocumented Immigrants To Sanctuary Cities

In a late night tweet on Saturday, President Donald Trump declared he had the “absolute legal right” to release detained undocumented immigrants into so-called sanctuary cities, and demanded that his request be fulfilled.

“Just out,” Trump tweeted, announcing the alleged legal right to send the immigrants into cities that refuse to enforce his immigration policies.

“We hereby demand that they be taken care of at the highest level,” he added. “Especially by the State of California, which is well known or [sic] its poor management & high taxes!”

Trump didn’t provide further proof of this “legal right.” HuffPost reached out to the White House for further comment.

Just out: The USA has the absolute legal right to have apprehended illegal immigrants transferred to Sanctuary Cities. We hereby demand that they be taken care of at the highest level, especially by the State of California, which is well known or its poor management & high taxes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

Trump’s last-minute announcement came after a series of tweets published earlier Saturday night in response to reports that he was strongly considering sending released undocumented immigrants into so-called sanctuary cities as a form of retaliation for their insubordination.

While Trump confirmed that he had those plans in mind, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told HuffPost on Thursday that the proposal was only a suggestion that was rejected, ending any further discussions on the matter.

In his earlier rant, Trump claimed that the mayor of Oakland was not willing to receive the undocumented immigrants he had earlier threatened to release into the city.

That claim appears to be false. In an interview with National Public Radio on Saturday, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said quite the opposite.

....So interesting to see the Mayor of Oakland and other Sanctuary Cities NOT WANT our currently “detained immigrants” after release due to the ridiculous court ordered 20 day rule. If they don’t want to serve our Nation by taking care of them, why should other cities & towns? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

When asked by NPR whether the mayor would welcome buses filled with 5,000 immigrants coming to the city next week, Schaaf confirmed that she would.

“I always say, welcome to Oakland,” the mayor told NPR.

“But this is much less about immigration or sanctuary. This is about an outrageous abuse of power,” Schaaf added, criticizing Trump using his presidential power to retaliate against cities such as Oakland who refuse to comply with his immigration policies.

NPR pushed Schaaf on the issue again, asking the mayor to clarify whether she’d “welcome more migrants” into Oakland.

“I said yes,” Schaaf replied. “Oakland welcomes all people.”

Democrats must change the Immigration Laws FAST. If not, Sanctuary Cities must immediately ACT to take care of the Illegal Immigrants - and this includes Gang Members, Drug Dealers, Human Traffickers, and Criminals of all shapes, sizes and kinds. CHANGE THE LAWS NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

Trump on Saturday also aired his apparent frustration over a New York Times report that suggested the president privately told a border enforcement official that he would pardon him if the official closed the southwestern border to any incoming migrants.

CNN and the Associated Press separately confirmed the Times’ report on Trump’s on Saturday.

According to the reports, Trump urged Kevin McAleenan, who is now the acting Homeland Security Secretary, to close the southern border to incoming immigrants and guaranteed McAleenan that he would be pardoned if he breaks any law by fulfilling the president’s request.

Trump denied that he offered the pardon and ordered the border closure in his Saturday tweets before turning his attention to so-called sanctuary cities and Democrats who oppose his immigration policies.

I never offered Pardons to Homeland Security Officials, never ordered anyone to close our Southern Border (although I have the absolute right to do so, and may if Mexico does not apprehend the illegals coming to our Border), and am not “frustrated.” It is all Fake & Corrupt News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2019