Republican Group Hits Trump Defenders With Scathing Reminder On Impeachment Day

As impeachment heads to a vote in the House on Wednesday, a Republican group plans to put GOP lawmakers who support President Donald Trump on notice with a new ad that will air on Fox News in the Washington area.

The spot from Republicans for the Rule of Law, a group critical of Trump, shows GOP lawmakers standing up to President Richard M. Nixon when he refused to comply with subpoenas from Congress in 1974.

“Now President Trump refuses to comply with congressional subpoenas,” the voiceover said. “Will today’s Republican Party defend the president’s obstruction or defend the rule of law?”

Sarah Longwell, the group’s executive director, noted that Republicans stood up to both Nixon and President Bill Clinton during past impeachments.

“Republicans should remember their forebears as well as the precedent they are setting, and uphold their duty to the Constitution,” Longwell said in a statement that called impeachment a check against “a tyrannical, unaccountable executive.”

The organization is also planning a billboard in New York’s Times Square similar to the ones placed in the congressional districts of several House Republicans.

“What is Trump hiding?” the billboard asks.

See the TV ad below: