Trump Defends Decision To Play Down COVID-19 Before Peak Of Pandemic

Following the release of damning quotes he reportedly gave to journalist Bob Woodward, President Donald Trump defended his decision to play down the coronavirus as it spread through the country.

At a press conference Wednesday, Trump did not deny the remarks he made as quoted by Woodward. Instead, he said that he didn’t want to cause panic in the country after learning how deadly COVID-19 really was.

When a reporter asked if Trump had misled the country about the virus to reduce panic, Trump said: “If you said ‘in order to reduce panic,’ perhaps that’s so.”

“I’m a cheerleader for this country,” Trump continued. “I don’t want people to be frightened, I don’t want to create panic.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

