Trump Defends Kyle Rittenhouse's Deadly Shooting: 'They Attacked Him'

Donald Trump defended Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old Trump supporter who shot and killed two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last week. The president also blamed the civil unrest on “left-wing political violence.”

Speaking at a White House coronavirus update, Trump called Rittenhouse’s attack at a Black Lives Matter demonstration, held days after Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black father, an “interesting situation.”

“He was trying to get away from them, I guess ... and he fell,” Trump claimed, citing videos of the Rittenhouse attack. “And then they very violently attacked him.”

Then the president claimed that the teenager with a semiautomatic rifle “probably would’ve been killed.”

“He was in very big trouble. He probably would’ve been killed, but it’s under investigation,” Trump said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!