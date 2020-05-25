Trump Whines Over Negative Golf Coverage While Attacking Biden, Obama

President Donald Trump once again took swings at criticism he received about golfing over the weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic, calling the media “deranged” and deflecting complaints onto his predecessor, Barack Obama.

“The Fake & Totally Corrupt News makes it sound like a mortal sin - I knew this would happen!” he tweeted Monday following news coverage of him hitting the links in Virginia as the nation’s COVID-19 death toll neared 100,000.

It was his first time golfing since he declared the pandemic a national emergency.

Some stories about the fact that in order to get outside and perhaps, even a little exercise, I played golf over the weekend. The Fake & Totally Corrupt News makes it sound like a mortal sin - I knew this would happen! What they don’t say is that it was my first golf in almost... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

....3 months and, if I waited 3 years, they would do their usual “hit” pieces anyway. They are sick with hatred and dishonesty. They are truly deranged! They don’t mention Sleepy Joe’s poor work ethic, or all of the time Obama spent on the golf course, often flying to.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

....Hawaii in a big, fully loaded 747, to play. What did that do to the so-called Carbon Footprint? He also played moments after the brutal killing by ISIS of a wonderful young man. Totally inappropriate - and it was me who shattered 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. I was left a MESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

Trump went on to say that the media was “sick with hatred and dishonesty” and “truly deranged.” He then attacked Obama’s own golfing habits as well as those of former Vice President and presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, saying the latter has a “poor work ethic.” His insults and complaints were similar to ones he tweeted on Saturday.

However, Trump managed to dodge the fact that he has also incessantly criticized Obama for playing golf while he was in the White House. In one interview Trump gave in 2014, he suggested that the game is entirely unpresidential.

“When you’re president, you sort of say, I’m going to give it up for a couple of years and I’m going to really focus on the job,” he told Fox News.

“Can you believe that, with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf,” Trump tweeted that same year.

Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

“I play golf to relax. My company is in great shape. @BarackObama plays golf to escape work while America goes down the drain,” he wrote on Twitter a few years earlier, in 2011.

Trump, who is an avid Twitter user, had similarly said that he would no longer tweet during his presidency.

After three years in office, he has already spent 270% more days on a golf course than Obama had at the same point in his first term, a HuffPost analysis found.