Angry Trump Again Demands The Impossible From Jan. 6 Panel After Riveting Hearing

Former President Donald Trump’s reaction Thursday to another powerful day of testimony before the House select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot was to again demand the impossible: evidence of a rigged presidential election.

“The only thing not discussed by the Unselects, in any way, shape, or form, is the irrefutable evidence of massive and totally pervasive ELECTION FRAUD & IRREGULARITIES which took place during the 2020 Presidential Election. They refuse to go there,” he posted.

It wasn’t discussed because it never happened. A litany of testimony from former Department of Justice officials on Thursday — and in earlier sessions — refuted Trump’s “irrefutable” claims.

Trump appears to be ignoring the information in the hearings the same way he ignored responses from his Justice Department, various state officials and U.S. Attorney General William Barr: The claims of a rigged election were baseless. A number of specific claims have been refuted in detail.

Trump insisted on Truth Social that it would be “impossible” for the Jan. 6 hearing to “refute or challenge that which would be put before them. To the Unselects, I ask, LET US PUT ON THE EVIDENCE STATE BY STATE.”

Neither he nor his supporters have offered any such evidence.

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) testified Tuesday that Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked him to hold up electoral votes because “200,000 illegal immigrants” and more than 5,000 “dead people” voted in the state. Bowers told Giuliani he wanted names and was promised he would get them, he said. Despite repeated requests, he was never given a single name, Bowers testified.

Last week, Trump noted on Truth Social that the “Unselect Committee refuses to debate the Election results, the reason for the massive crowd on January 6th, because they can’t.”

In a separate post Thursday, Trump asked: “What about the massive ballot stuffing shown ... by the highly respected and credible Patriots of Truth (2000 Mules).” He was referring to a discredited “documentary,” which elicited a derisive laugh from the former attorney general during Barr’s testimony.

“I suppose that’s OK by the Unselects? Such lies!” Trump added in his post.

