Trump Boasts He'd Beat Ron DeSantis In GOP Presidential Primary

“I know what I’m going to do, but we’re not supposed to be talking about it yet ... But I think you’re going to be very happy.”

Trump explained that he was holding off on an announcement because of “campaign finance laws, which, frankly are ridiculous.” The longer Trump delays declaring that he’s a candidate, the longer he can continue to raise funds while dodging contribution reporting requirements.

Trump said in an interview on the conservative channel Real America’s Voice last month that the one thing that could prevent him from running is a “bad call from a doctor” about a medical condition.