Trump Boasts He'd Beat Ron DeSantis In GOP Presidential Primary

Former president Donald Trump hasn’t officially said he plans to run again for president. But if he did, he’s certain he’d “beat” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the GOP presidential primary — just “like I would beat everyone else,” he boasted to Yahoo Finance.
Trump doesn’t believe he’d face off against DeSantis in the 2024 race, however, because “I think most people would drop out; I think he would drop out.”
The full interview with Trump expounding on his popularity is set to air on Yahoo Finance Live on Monday.
DeSantis, whose support has dropped with his mishandling of his state’s COVID pandemic, is up for reelection in 2022.
He told Fox News’ Sean Hannity last week that he plans to run again for governor. He insisted he is “not considering anything beyond doing my job” and characterized 2024 as “way down the road.”
Trump has dropped hints that he plans to run for president, and his rally speeches are increasing sounding like campaign messages. During a visit to a police precinct near Trump Tower on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Trump was asked by an officer if he was going to run for president.
“I know what I’m going to do, but we’re not supposed to be talking about it yet ... But I think you’re going to be very happy.”
Trump explained that he was holding off on an announcement because of “campaign finance laws, which, frankly are ridiculous.” The longer Trump delays declaring that he’s a candidate, the longer he can continue to raise funds while dodging contribution reporting requirements.
Trump said in an interview on the conservative channel Real America’s Voice last month that the one thing that could prevent him from running is a “bad call from a doctor” about a medical condition.