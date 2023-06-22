Proof In The What?!? Team Trump Trolls DeSantis After Odd TV Response.

Donald Trump’s social media team took a dig at Republican presidential rival Ron DeSantis after the Florida governor ― perhaps accidentally ― made a reference to one of the strangest accusations he’s faced.

During a Fox News interview with Kayleigh McEnany, DeSantis used the phrase “here’s the proof in the pudding.”

For most people, that would be a pretty standard use of the cliché.

But DeSantis may have a history with pudding: The Daily Beast reported in March that he eats “like a starving animal” and described an incident in which he ate pudding with three fingers during a private flight in 2019.

Trump’s team shared the clip with an eyes emoji:

DeSantis was once a close Trump acolyte, but relations between the two have soured since it was first reported last year that the Florida governor was planning to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination.

Polls once showed DeSantis running close to Trump, but he has since faded. Most polls now show the former president with a lead of 20 percentage points or more over DeSantis for the GOP bid.