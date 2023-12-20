Social Media Reacts To Trump's Disqualification By Colorado Supreme Court

Tuesday’s announcement that the Colorado Supreme Court has disqualified Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential primary ballot understandably sent shock waves through social media.
Although Trump will undoubtedly appeal the ruling, it currently means that Trump’s name may not appear on the state’s 2024 presidential primary ballot.
Not surprisingly, the Colorado Court’s ruling was very polarizing for users of X, formerly known as Twitter.
Many people were happy about the ruling.
And others? Not so much. Especially Trump himself, who blamed the ruling on “Democrat Party leaders” in “a state of paranoia over the growing, dominant lead President Trump has amassed in the polls.”
Trump’s second-born son, Eric, claimed the ruling was “unAmerican and the typical playbook of the modern democratic party.”
Vivek Ramaswamy claimed the verdict “is what an *actual* attack on democracy looks like,” and vowed to “withdraw from the Colorado GOP primary unless Trump is also allowed to be on the state’s ballot.”
He also “demanded” that Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie and Nikki Haley “do the same immediately.”
Other Trump supporters joined in.
One person predicted Donald Trump’s reaction to the news and ― spoiler alert ― it wasn’t good.
But the ruling could benefit Trump in one way. As one X user noted, it might get people to go to Truth Social to read his reaction.