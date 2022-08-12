Twitter Users Think Trump's Document Defense Sounds More Like A Confession

Former President Donald Trump attempted to defend himself against allegations he kept classified nuclear documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, but Twitter users noted his comments sounded more like a confession.
On Friday morning, Trump released a statement suggesting that his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, actually kept more classified documents than he did, a false claim immediately countered by the National Archives.
Trump suggested on his Truth Social platform that the “Nuclear weapons issue is a hoax, just like Russia Russia Russia was a hoax, two impeachments were a hoax, the Mueller investigation was a hoax, and much more.”
A few hours later, he posted a two-part comment in which he admitted having the documents, but claimed they had been declassified:
“Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to “seize” anything. They could have had it anytime they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago. It was in secured storage, with an additional lock put on as per their request…”
“They could have had it anytime they wanted—and that includes LONG ago. ALL THEY HAD TO DO WAS ASK. The bigger problem is, what are they going to do with the 33 million pages of documents, many of which are classified, that President Obama took to Chicago?”
Many Twitter users noted that Trump’s comments sure seemed more like a confession than a defense.