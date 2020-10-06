Donald Trump Still Doesn't Care If You Die From The Coronavirus

“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity,” he added.

Even before Trump became one of the more than 7.4 million Americans who have caught the coronavirus, he made clear he really didn’t care at all about what people were going through.

Of the 13 hours Trump spent talking in his daily coronavirus briefings ― which were stopped in late April after his aides argued that they were hurting his popularity ― Trump spent two hours attacking people and 45 minutes praising himself. He spent just four and a half minutes expressing condolences for coronavirus victims.

In May, Trump said the American people “should think of themselves as warriors” in the battle to reopen the economy. (Warriors, of course, often die.) And in March, Trump reportedly considered just letting the coronavirus sweep over the country and kill people, with those who survived then having immunity. “Why don’t we let this wash over the country?” Trump asked, according to The Washington Post. Administration officials said he had “repeatedly” raised this scenario in conversations in the Oval Office. All of these comments were on top of the months that Trump spent downplaying the disease ― insisting it would go away on its own by April ― and promoting quack “cures,” such as drinking bleach. (Trump has not taken his own advice and consumed disinfectants as part of his treatment.)

Trump’s supporters are cheering him along, prematurely declaring his victory over the disease.