Trump And His Kids Set To Testify In New York Attorney General's Investigation

Former President Donald Trump is set to testify next month along with two of his adult children for a civil investigation into the family’s real estate business by the New York attorney general.

Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump are tentatively set to testify on July 15 to discuss their roles in the Trump Organization, CNBC reported Wednesday. Attorney General Letitia James is probing Trump’s business to determine if he and his children misstated the value of assets including golf courses and skyscrapers for over a decade.

While a date for the family’s testimony has been set, that could change based on an appeals court’s decision. The Trumps have until Monday to ask the New York Court of Appeals to stay the order compelling their testimony, according to CNBC.

The Trump family will give testimony separately in depositions that will not be held publicly, according to a stipulation filed in Manhattan court.

Trump had tried to shut down the attorney general’s investigation by suing James in federal court, claiming her probe was politically motivated. But a U.S. district judge rejected that argument late last month and dismissed his suit.

Trump was previously held in contempt in April for his refusal to provide documents to the attorney general. He ultimately had to pay a $110,000 fine for his refusal.