Trump To Block Ex-White House Lawyer Don McGahn From Testifying On Mueller Report

The Trump administration wants to block former White House counsel Don McGahn from testifying before the House Judiciary Committee.

President Donald Trump intends to have McGahn defy a congressional subpoena and skip a Tuesday morning hearing, the latest move in the ongoing battle between the administration and House Democrats.

The Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel issued a written opinion Monday stating that the House Judiciary Committee could not compel McGahn to testify.

McGahn is one of the most important witnesses to the president’s attempts to potentially obstruct special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election, as detailed in Mueller’s report.

The special counsel’s report mentioned an instance where McGahn said the president directed him to fire Mueller as special counsel.

