Trump Using Marine One As A Prop To Promote His Irish Golf Course

Videos were posted on the Trump International Golf Links, Doonbeg, Twitter feed within minutes of his departure back to Washington. Trump played golf there at least Friday morning and possibly on Wednesday and Thursday, as well. The video of him on the first tee, with the Atlantic Ocean in the background, was also posted on the resort’s Facebook page.

The addition of Ireland to this week’s itinerary taking him to London and Normandy cost U.S. taxpayers at least $3.6 million beyond what the trip would have cost otherwise, according to a preliminary HuffPost analysis of the extra travel and security costs.

That would bring the total for Trump’s golf vacations during his first two and a half years in office to $105.8 million.

“At this point, it appears that Donald Trump views his presidency as just another way to support his business,” said Jordan Libowitz of the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Government. “On an international trip at taxpayer expense, he stopped by to film a commercial for his Irish golf course, which is advertising the stop explicitly as one by the president of the United States. His own lawyers, in their ‘Conflict of Interest’ white paper, said this would not happen. But at this point, it’s clear all that matters to President Trump is what makes him money.”

The White House declined to comment for this story.

(After HuffPost began making inquiries about the posts, Trump’s golf resort appeared to delete them. HuffPost, however, captured screenshots of all three videos and was able to download the two that were posted to Twitter.)

Trump had already spent 178 days of his first 2½ years in office on a golf course, all but two of which have been on his own properties. (He has played twice in Japan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.) Trump has been at his Florida courses near his Palm Beach resort, Mar-a-Lago, on 61 days; at his Bedminster, New Jersey, resort 58 days; his course in Los Angeles one day; and on his course in Turnberry, Scotland, for two days last summer.

That count is more than twice the number of days former President Barack Obama had golfed at the same point in his presidency. And because Trump insists on playing on courses he owns, his dollar total is more than three times the $30 million Obama had spent by this point.

Each trip to Mar-a-Lago costs taxpayers $3.4 million and each Bedminster trip at least $1.2 million. Obama, except for two vacations per year, played almost all of his golf at military bases within a short drive of the White House. Those trips, like Trump’s to his course in Northern Virginia, cost taxpayers very little beyond gas for the motorcade vehicles and some overtime expenses.

Trump’s golfing trips outside the United States cost taxpayers a great deal more than his domestic golf vacations because of the enormous footprint generated by presidential foreign travel, with more agencies becoming involved. Dozens of White House staff members may travel with Trump during a weekend to Mar-a-Lago or Bedminster, but that number swells to several hundred on an overseas trip. The White House avoids lengthy motorcades on foreign soil, so Marine helicopters and V-22 tilt-rotor aircraft must be pre-positioned using C-17 transports that cost $200,000 an hour to fly, according to a recent Government Accountability Office report. A backup Air Force One is sent along as the support plane.