Trump Includes Himself Among The 'Very Stupid' In Mangled Vote Fraud Statement

A sputtering Donald Trump, furious about what he baselessly claims was presidential election fraud, ended up including himself among the “very stupid” — or “very corrupt” — in the mangled syntax of a message he shared Saturday.

Trump used a double negative in a sentence posted by his paid aide Liz Harrington on her Twitter account, twisting the message into something likely the opposite of what he intended to say.

Advertisement

“Anybody that doesn’t think there wasn’t massive Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election is either very stupid, or very corrupt!” his message read.

Trump is someone who does not believe there was no massive election fraud, making him “either very stupid, or very corrupt,” according to his own message. He likely intended to refer to people who don’t believe there was massive election fraud.

Twitter critics loved it.

This… doesn’t say what Donald Trump thinks it does. pic.twitter.com/uhpS4EO6nv — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 5, 2021

A fairly hilarious double negative here. https://t.co/ZmMcyBCp0e — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 5, 2021

Best self own today 🤣 — Disgusted by... (@ByDisgusted) December 5, 2021

I agree 100% with Trump for once. — Big Steve (BP) (@bjbigplayer) December 5, 2021

When Trump tells the truth it’s always accidental. — Bob Sampson (@bobsalpha1) December 5, 2021

I don't not love the self own lol — Michigansta, MSW (@jennfreiberg) December 5, 2021

When Daddy buys your diploma. — MsDayTwo (@VoteCats4Biden) December 5, 2021

It's the old double negative trap, laid by the Deep State. — 🌊🇺🇸The Masked and Vaxxed Carrie Sweet🇺🇸🌊 (@CarrieSweet2017) December 5, 2021

This is why you should never use translation software in press releases. Maybe it sounds better in the original Russian? — mobeus (@mobeusmak) December 5, 2021

Twitter yet again let Harrington get away with posting Trump’s statement on her account, as she does daily, even though Trump is banned from Twitter. The company has a policy prohibiting other accounts from being used as a platform for those barred from Twitter, but hasn’t enforced the policy with Harrington.

Advertisement

Still I have to ask, @twitter, why does Liz Harrington still have an account? — Karen Leavitt is Boosted (@kleavitt) December 5, 2021

@TwitterSafety This account attempts to bypass the ban of Donald Trump by posting on his behalf. — Betsy Ross’ Needle (@emulvey2001) December 5, 2021