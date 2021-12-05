Trump Includes Himself Among The 'Very Stupid' In Mangled Vote Fraud Statement

A sputtering Donald Trump, furious about what he baselessly claims was presidential election fraud, ended up including himself among the “very stupid” — or “very corrupt” — in the mangled syntax of a message he shared Saturday.
Trump used a double negative in a sentence posted by his paid aide Liz Harrington on her Twitter account, twisting the message into something likely the opposite of what he intended to say.
“Anybody that doesn’t think there wasn’t massive Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election is either very stupid, or very corrupt!” his message read.
Trump is someone who does not believe there was no massive election fraud, making him “either very stupid, or very corrupt,” according to his own message. He likely intended to refer to people who don’t believe there was massive election fraud.
Twitter critics loved it.
Twitter yet again let Harrington get away with posting Trump’s statement on her account, as she does daily, even though Trump is banned from Twitter. The company has a policy prohibiting other accounts from being used as a platform for those barred from Twitter, but hasn’t enforced the policy with Harrington.
Trump’s message, double negative intact, was still up early Sunday.