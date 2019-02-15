Trump Pushes Executing Drug Dealers Amid Declaration Of National Border Emergency

“That means if we catch a drug dealer, death penalty,” he said of Singapore, recalling a conversation he had with the country’s president. “And they don’t have a problem.”

The comments fly in the face of the First Step Act, a bipartisan bill that would overhaul prison sentencing laws that Trump endorsed in November. The bill would help rehabilitate federal inmates for a life outside prison by expanding employment opportunities and incentivizing their participation in rehabilitation programs and would institute “reasonable sentencing reforms,” he said at the time.