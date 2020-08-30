Trump Ducks Question About Accused Teen Killer In Kenosha

Demonstrating a reticence to condemn not afforded protesters, President Donald Trump on Saturday dodged a question about accused killer Kyle Rittenhouse. The Illinois teenager and Trump supporter has been charged with homicide in the shooting deaths of two demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Donald Trump Jr., meanwhile, retweeted a supportive message about Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse traveled to the Kenosha protest Tuesday armed with a semi-automatic rifle, according to investigators. The fatal shooting of two protesters, and the wounding of a volunteer medic, was captured on cell-phone videos. Protesters have been demonstrating in Kenosha against the police shooting of young Black father Jacob Blake.

When asked about the shootings by a reporter, Trump responded: “You know that’s under investigation right now, and they’ll be reporting back to me ... 48 hours max, and we’ll have a comment about it then. We’re looking at it very, very carefully.”

The shootings occurred more than four days earlier, and Rittenhouse was charged Thursday with several crimes, including first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree attempted homicide and illegal possession of a dangerous firearm.

A reporter who had interviewed Rittenhouse earlier the day of the shootings told police the teen did not seem capable of handling his gun — an AR-15 — “very well,” according to the charging documents against Rittenhouse. The journalist also recounted that he saw Rittenhouse aim and fire at one of the victims, who did not appear to be armed, according to the documents. An older, unidentified armed man nearby earlier said that he was there to “protect” Rittenhouse, the journalist recalled in his police account.

A Wisconsin lawmaker who was on the scene that night said armed vigilantes, who were recruited on Facebook, were on the streets looking to “hurt people.”

Right-wingers are supporting, even lionizing, Rittenhouse.

Trump Jr. retweeted a post Friday supporting Rittenhouse. The original tweet claimed that Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha to “protect businesses and offer medical support to people, even the rioters” — though there is no evidence that he provided “medical support” to anyone. The tweet string also claimed that he was “threatened and shot at,” again with no evidence and completely unsupported in the account of the shootings in the charging documents against Rittenhouse.

The original poster, right-wing YouTuber Tim Pool, said that Rittenhouse is a “good example of why I decided to vote for Trump.”

Screen Shot/Twitter/Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump Jr. retweets message supporting Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been charged in the shooting deaths of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Trump plans to travel to Kenosha Tuesday to meet with law enforcement there.

The President isn’t quite ready to weigh in on this subject pic.twitter.com/lfq0EoyLY4 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 29, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!