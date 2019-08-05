Trump Earlier This Year Infuriated El Paso With Lies About Its Crime Rate

Construction of its border barrier wasn’t begun until 2008. In the 30 years ending in 2015, El Paso’s violent crime rate consistently fell “well below” rates in similar-sized cities, according to the FBI’s Uniformed Crime Reporting data, Snopes reports.

The violent crime rate in El Paso peaked in 1993 (similar to other U.S. cities), according to local and federal statistics analyzed by The El Paso Times. It fell by 34% from then to 2006. From two years before the wall was built to two years after, violent crime actually rose 17% before it returned to a downward trend.