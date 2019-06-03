El Paso Still Waiting For Trump Campaign To Pay $470,000 Overdue Rally Tab

The city of El Paso has sent Donald Trump’s reelection campaign an arrears notice for a $470,000 rally bill, ABC News reports. Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, on the other hand, has already paid his tab to El Paso for a city event to officially launch his campaign six weeks later.

Beto for America owed the city $28,630. The campaign paid a deposit of nearly $8,000 ahead of time and settled the rest May 24 with a check dated the day prior to the deadline, according to El Paso city records.

El Paso charged Donald J. Trump for President Inc. $470,000 for his “Make America Great Again” rally Feb. 11. The bill was due April 24, but the campaign hasn’t paid a dime. Some city costs incurred for Trump’s rally included $381,000 for extra police and $61,000 for fire department services.

“It shows a lack of concern for the community and the tax paying voters of El Paso,” city Rep. Alexsandra Annello told the El Paso Times. “President Trump has in many ways, over the last year, put a financial burden on this community and has yet to show us the respect we deserve. It is clear that our borderland is not a priority of the president.”

El Paso’s chief financial officer, Robert Cortinas, told ABC News: “As with any invoices we issue out, our expectation is to be paid for the services rendered. The city is fiscally responsible.”

Screen shot of El Paso invoice to Trump campaign

The city has threatened to tack on a late-payment penalty that could result in about $100,000 in additional costs. Late penalties are probably something contributors aren’t thrilled to absorb. If the debt is unpaid, Trump could also be blocked from holding another campaign rally in the city.

The Trump campaign has insinuated it’s being overcharged. Michael Glassner, Trump Campaign CEO, told ABC: “We are reviewing” the bill.

Trump and his Trump Organization have a history of not paying bills and have been the target of several lawsuits in a bid to collect money. Trump Organization properties have declared bankruptcy six times.