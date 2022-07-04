Trump Knows Rigged Election Claim Is 'A Lie,' Says Ex-Insider Anthony Scaramucci

Criminal intent is key in any charges that may be filed against Trump over his efforts to overthrow the 2020 election’s legitimate results.

Nevertheless, a defense attorney could try to argue that Trump “genuinely believed he won the election ... and was trying to stop fraud,” Barbara McQuade, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, told the New Yorker last month. “Proving mindset is really hard.”

But witnesses are coming forward saying Trump either knew he had lost the election or was simply so blindly wedded to power that he would dodge any proper channels and do anything to stay in the White House — even to the extent of putting people’s lives at risk.