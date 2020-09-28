Despite President Donald Trump’s repeated insistence that COVID-19 is largely a blue state problem, cases are surging in red states just five weeks before the election.

Cases nationwide, which have generally been down from July, are now again ticking upward.

The Wisconsin Health Department reported 2,817 new cases Saturday — its highest daily total since the pandemic began. South Dakota also experienced its highest daily total — 579 new cases — since the pandemic began.

Critics have slammed Trump for turning the battle against the coronavirus into a partisan issue, and argue that there should be a national mobilization against a disease that has already killed more than 204,000 Americans.

Trump continues to politicize the coronavirus.



COVID isn't a red state or blue state issue. 9 of the 10 states with the most infections per capita have Republican governors. This virus has impacted all Americans. pic.twitter.com/jhJ9hjK05F — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) September 16, 2020

Trump insisted in a press conference earlier this month that the U.S. COVID death toll is “very low ... if you take the blue states out” — without offering any evidence.

“The blue states had tremendous death rates. If you take the blue states out, we’re at a level that I don’t think anybody in the world would be at,” Trump insisted. “We’re really at a very low level, but some of the states — they were blue states, and blue-state management.”

Two of the five states with the highest death tolls (Texas and Florida) are currently controlled by Republicans. In mid-September, deaths were almost evenly divided between red and blue states.

Meanwhile, Trump has been holding jam-packed political rallies throughout election season where very few attendees wear face masks or observe social distancing — ignoring guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pennsylvania’s Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf last week slammed Trump for staging two rallies in his state without safety protocols to protect attendees’ health.

“It is gravely concerning that the president would insist on holding this event with blatant disregard for social distancing and masking requirements,” Wolf said in a statement. ”Americans should be very concerned that the president has put headlines and publicity above the health and safety of our families and communities.”

Check out this COVID infection rate map. Almost a perfect overlay with red state America as we head towards the final month of the campaign. https://t.co/3dAUcOmNkA — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) September 27, 2020