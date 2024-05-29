Trump Mocked For Struggling With 'Emotional Support Paper' In Courthouse Rant

Donald Trump often emerges from court with a stack of papers to read from in front of the waiting cameras, but he ran into some problems with one of them on Tuesday.
And President Joe Biden’s campaign team was standing by to call him out for struggling with what they called his “emotional support paper.”
Trump on Tuesday was trying to cite an editorial by National Review columnist Andrew McCarthy slamming Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over his criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.
But Trump ― who often mocks Biden’s speech flubs, saying he “can’t put two sentences together” ― ran into some problems as he read aloud:
A doddering Trump struggles to read off his emotional support paper outside the courthouse: “He could not have intentionally fuh—uh... flouted...” pic.twitter.com/o6aZt6zWlb— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 28, 2024
Other Trump critics were quick to join in:
He's falling apart before our eyes https://t.co/UTbbu87Aa0— Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) May 28, 2024
He is definitely doddering. And that Todd Blanche life-sized cardboard cutout looks almost real.— The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) May 28, 2024
Donald Trump sounds like Top Cat after decades of opiate abuse https://t.co/qOpccjoe0B pic.twitter.com/KhErmsI9fT— Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) May 28, 2024
This blubbering baboon thinks he’s actually going to be able to debate Biden! 😂 https://t.co/AnlnnrOPVh— Seth Graff (@sethgraff) May 28, 2024
Emotional support paper. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/oQDX6LT55A— Pam Carlson (@PamCarlson3) May 28, 2024
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
It's Another Trump-Biden Showdown — And We Need Your Help
The Future Of Democracy Is At Stake
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
Your Loyalty Means The World To Us
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
The 2024 election is heating up, and women's rights, health care, voting rights, and the very future of democracy are all at stake. Donald Trump will face Joe Biden in the most consequential vote of our time. And HuffPost will be there, covering every twist and turn. America's future hangs in the balance. Would you consider contributing to support our journalism and keep it free for all during this critical season?
HuffPost believes news should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay for it. We rely on readers like you to help fund our work. Any contribution you can make — even as little as $2 — goes directly toward supporting the impactful journalism that we will continue to produce this year. Thank you for being part of our story.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
It's official: Donald Trump will face Joe Biden this fall in the presidential election. As we face the most consequential presidential election of our time, HuffPost is committed to bringing you up-to-date, accurate news about the 2024 race. While other outlets have retreated behind paywalls, you can trust our news will stay free.
But we can't do it without your help. Reader funding is one of the key ways we support our newsroom. Would you consider making a donation to help fund our news during this critical time? Your contributions are vital to supporting a free press.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our journalism free and accessible to all.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. Would you consider becoming a regular HuffPost contributor?
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. If circumstances have changed since you last contributed, we hope you'll consider contributing to HuffPost once more.
Already contributed? Log in to hide these messages.