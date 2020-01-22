Trump Says He’s Willing To Tackle Entitlements ‘Toward The End Of The Year’

JOE KERNEN: Entitlements ever be on your plate?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: At some point they will be. We have tremendous growth. We’re going to have tremendous growth. This next year I― it’ll be toward the end of the year. The growth is going to be incredible. And at the right time, we will take a look at that. You know, that’s actually the easiest of all things, if you look, cause it’s such a―

JOE KERNEN: If you’re willing―

PRESIDENT TRUMP: ―big percentage.

JOE KERNEN: ―to do some of the things that you said you wouldn’t do in the past, though, in terms of Medicare―

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, we’re going― we’re going look. We also have― assets that we’ve never had. I mean we’ve never had growth like this. We never had a consumer that was taking in, through― different means, over $10,000 a family. We never had the kind of― the kind of things that we have. Look, our country is the hottest in the world. We have the hottest economy in the world. We have the best unemployment numbers we’ve ever had. African American, Asian American. Hispanics are doing so incredibly. Best they’ve ever done. Black. Best they’ve ever done. African American. The numbers are incredible. The poverty numbers. The unemployment and the employment. There’s― there is a difference, actually. But the unemployment and employment numbers for African Americans are the best we’ve ever had. You know, we just― came up with a chart, and it was a very important to number to me. African American youth has the highest, by far, unemployment. The best unemployment numbers that they’ve ever had. And the best employment numbers. Right now we have almost 160 million people working in the United States, and we’ve never even been close to that, Joe.