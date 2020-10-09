President Donald Trump is sick of people thinking he’s sick, so he’s letting himself be examined live on TV.
The president tested positive for COVID-19 last week but claimed Thursday night that he was “in great shape” to Fox News host Sean Hannity, in a very raspy voice.
He apparently wants to prove it for real Friday night on Tucker Carlson’s show by having Dr. Marc Siegel, a Fox News contributor, conduct a medical evaluation of the president during the program.
Anyone expecting an honest, transparent look at the president’s health may be slightly disappointed. Media Matters for America points out that Siegel is known for combining coronavirus misinformation with pro-Trump sycophancy.
As a result, many Twitter users were skeptical. Very skeptical.
Some wondered why Carlson’s show was chosen for the exam but answered their own question.
Others jokingly “leaked” photos from the exam.
Others were reminded of a time when another authoritarian ruler attempted to ease health concerns ― badly.
Another person had a suggestion on what Trump could do for an encore after the exam.