Trump Seeks To Go It Alone After Coronavirus Stimulus Talks Break Down

“Amid congressional inaction, POTUS will be taking action to help Americans in need,” the official told Reuters. Trump is due to give a news conference at his New Jersey golf club at 3:30 p.m. ET (1930 GMT).

Nearly two weeks of talks between White House officials and congressional Democrats ended on Friday with the two sides still about $2 trillion apart on next steps to address the heavy human and economic toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the United States, where it has killed more than 160,000 people.

A $600 per week increase in unemployment payments that has served as a lifeline to the tens of millions of Americans who lost their jobs in the pandemic expired at the end of July. Democrats wanted to extend the payments at that amount, while Republicans wanted to cut them, saying they served as a disincentive to return to work.

Trump on Friday night said he would sign executive orders to extend enhanced unemployment benefits, unilaterally suspend payroll taxes, suspend student loan repayments and rental housing evictions in the coming days.