Trump Rips 'Fake News' For Focusing On COVID-19 'CASES, CASES, CASES' As Nation Breaks Record

“If ... everybody pulls together and says, ‘You know, we’re going to mandate it,’ ... I think that would be a great idea,” he said.

Fauci also revealed to NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Trump hasn’t bothered to attend a meeting of the White House coronavirus task force for “several months.”

Trump does not encourage people to wear masks — or socially distance — and routinely flouts local regulations requiring such safety measures when he holds rallies with packed crowds of maskless supporters across the country.

Fauci has warned that the current jump in COVID-19 cases is particularly troubling as colder weather begins to drive more people indoors, where the virus is more easily spread.

Trump insisted in Thursday’s debate, “We’re rounding the corner” on COVID-19. “It’s going away,” he added.