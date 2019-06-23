Trump Thanks Himself For Stock Market Rally, Tags Fake Russian Twitter Account

President Donald Trump thanked himself Saturday in a tweet in the wake of a stock market rally — then tagged a fake Russian Twitter account.

“Stock Market is on track to have the best June in over 50 years! Thank you Mr. President!” Trump tweeted, adding the tag: @WallStreetJour.

That might look like the Twitter link for The Wall Street Journal — but the real one for the newspaper is @WSJ. The one Trump tagged is a Russian account (with tweets in Russian) made to appear to be the American newspaper. It’s also apparently defunct. It issued the last of its 66 tweets in 2013, Bloomberg reported.

A screengrab of the original post.

Trump’s tweet was later modified to include the actual link to the Journal.

Stock Market is on track to have the best June in over 50 years! Thank you Mr. President! @WSJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

Twitter critics had a few things to say about Trump patting himself on the back — and the Russian goof-up.

Remember the time the President of the United States tagged a Russian troll account for the Wall Street Journal? Oh yeah, that was just 2 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/TwBLQ9aoGN — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 22, 2019

Do we need to send Mr. President to a orthopedic? He may have dislocated his shoulder patting himself on the back. — Pete Maples (@PeteMaples) June 22, 2019

You just thanked yourself? ... so weird ... — BHP (@bhprindel1) June 22, 2019

Borrowing another $ Trillion this year to prop up the economy is not sustainable. — Now! Solar (@NOW1SOLAR) June 22, 2019

Soooo... after posting the worst year in A DECADE, you wanna take credit for a good MONTH? After helping to manipulate the fluctuations with your insane tweets?



OK, Spanky.https://t.co/EUf0DtXdAR — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 22, 2019