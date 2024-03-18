Trump Asks To Appeal Georgia Judge's Decision To Keep DA On Criminal Case

Former President Donald Trump asked a Georgia judge if he could appeal the judge’s decision to keep Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on the criminal case against Trump for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election.
On Friday, Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Willis could stay on the case after prosecutor Nathan Wade stepped down after it was revealed Willis and Wade had a romantic relationship.
Trump and several of his co-defendants say that Willis benefitted from hiring Wade through dates, trips and meals Wade paid for. However, McAfee found no evidence to support the conflict of interest but said that Willis dating Wade was a “tremendous lapse in judgment.” In the filing, lawyers for Trump and his co-defendants wrote that getting Willis disqualified from the case is “of the utmost importance to this case,” according to Reuters.
McAfee said disqualifying Willis from the case was not necessary when “a less drastic and sufficiently remedial option is available,” like Wade resigning.
If Trump can successfully appeal the judge’s ruling, he could potentially delay the case, something he is trying to do while he runs for president this year.
Willis charged Trump and his co-defendants in August with participating in a scheme to illegally try to overturn the 2020 election. The charge marks Trump’s fourth criminal indictment.