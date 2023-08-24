DA Fani Willis Now Proposing October Start For Trump's Georgia Trial

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has requested a trial start date in October for the election subversion case she brought against former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants in Georgia, court records show.

In her request to the court Thursday, Willis noted that Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, one of the defendants charged with attempting to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, submitted a “demand for speedy trial” under a Georgia statute Wednesday.

Willis had previously proposed that the trial start on March 4 — the same week that voters in 16 states go to the polls in the presidential primaries. Legal experts told multiple media outlets that even this timeline would be unfeasible.

Scheduling the trial six months out is “overly optimistic; very, very ambitious; and not really realistic,” Kay Levine, a law professor at Atlanta’s Emory University, told The Hill last week.

Trump, who has a history of trying to force delays with complicated pretrial litigation, is very likely to fight such a quick turnaround on the case and say that two months is not enough time for his legal team to prepare. It’s also expected that Trump will follow in the footsteps of three of his co-defendants and seek to have the trial moved to federal court, where the jury pool is likely to be less left-leaning and there is a possibility that a federal judge he appointed could oversee the proceedings.

Trials in two other indictments brought against Trump are scheduled to start next year — the hush money payments case in March, and the classified documents case in May. A trial date has not yet been scheduled for federal charges he’s facing regarding attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

