Trump Hypes Farm Bill With Old Clip Of Him Singing 'Green Acres' With Megan Mullally

The actress' reaction to the 2005 video? "If you guys need me, I'll be in the hole in the ground."
David Moye

Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump just found a way to celebrate Throwback Thursday while hyping his new farm bill.

The president announced that he would be signing the bill on Thursday by tweeting a 2005 clip of himself singing “Green Acres” with Megan Mullally at the Emmy Awards that year.

Mullally wasn’t sure how to take this blast from the past.

Naturally, other Twitter users had strong opinions about the juxtaposition of Trump singing a TV theme song while signing a bill into law.

