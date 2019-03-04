Trump Rolls Out Another Fast-Food Spread, This Time For North Dakota State Players

Burger King may have met his match.

President Donald Trump presented a spread of fast-food burgers and chicken sandwiches to North Dakota State University’s champion football team at the White House on Monday, telling players he could have had his chef whip something up but thought better of it.

“Because I know you people very well,” Trump, famed for his fast-food fondness, told the athletes to light laughter.

Trump described the chain food, piled before them in paper boxes and wrappers, as “all American.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Trump presents a fast-food east to the Bison football team, which was celebrating its seventh Football Championship Subdivision win.

“We like American companies,” the president said, before encouraging everyone to “go eat up.”

North Dakota State’s Bison players were in Washington celebrating the team’s seventh Football Championship Subdivision win in eight years. The team, expressing gratitude to Trump for hosting them, presented him with his own green and yellow Bison jersey, featuring the president’s name and the number 45 on its back.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Trump was given a jersey by the football team in the state dining room of the White House.

The players ― even those who eschew fast food ― may not go hungry. The team was scheduled to attend a luncheon with Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.) on Capitol Hill after the White House visit.

Trump in January rolled out a similar fast-food buffet to the national champion Clemson Tigers football team. At the time, Trump said he personally splurged on the eats because the White House kitchen was closed due to the government shutdown.

Monday’s menu, unlike the January spread, included items from Chick-fil-A, which has faced protests over executives’ anti-LGBTQ views.

The food selection in January drew mixed reactions from people on Twitter, with some criticizing it as an insult to guests who had accomplished so much. “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan responded by offering the Clemson players a lobster dinner, and a Michelin-starred restaurant invited the Tigers to Chicago for a dinner.