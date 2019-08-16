POLITICS

Trump Reportedly Calls The Supporter He Fat-Shamed, And Twitter Imagines How It Went

One Twitter user speculated Trump’s voicemail stated, “Since you were kicked out and didn’t hear me finish talking about how great I am, let me give you a recap.”

Donald Trump may have done something completely out of character: He tried to make amends for something he did wrong.

During Thursday night’s rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, the president responded to a man he thought was a protester by fat-shaming him.

“That guy has got a serious weight problem. Go home, start exercising,” Trump said from the lectern, referring to the man he thought was interrupting his speech. “Gotta bigger problem than I do. Got a bigger problem than all of us.”

Trump had the man removed and, a few moments later, said without irony, “Our movement is built on love.”

It turns out the man that Trump thought was a protester was actually a supporter, according to the Associated Press.

And that changed things big time for the president, who is notoriously apology-adverse.

On Friday, the president reportedly contacted the man to make amends for the comment, according to Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker: 

Some people suspected there was a specific reason the president seemed eager to apologize.

Other Twitter users couldn’t help but imagine what kind of message the president left:

