Trump Reportedly Calls The Supporter He Fat-Shamed, And Twitter Imagines How It Went

Donald Trump may have done something completely out of character: He tried to make amends for something he did wrong.
During Thursday night’s rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, the president responded to a man he thought was a protester by fat-shaming him.
“That guy has got a serious weight problem. Go home, start exercising,” Trump said from the lectern, referring to the man he thought was interrupting his speech. “Gotta bigger problem than I do. Got a bigger problem than all of us.”
Trump had the man removed and, a few moments later, said without irony, “Our movement is built on love.”
It turns out the man that Trump thought was a protester was actually a supporter, according to the Associated Press.
And that changed things big time for the president, who is notoriously apology-adverse.
On Friday, the president reportedly contacted the man to make amends for the comment, according to Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker:
Some people suspected there was a specific reason the president seemed eager to apologize.
