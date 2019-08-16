Trump Reportedly Calls The Supporter He Fat-Shamed, And Twitter Imagines How It Went

“That guy has got a serious weight problem. Go home, start exercising,” Trump said from the lectern, referring to the man he thought was interrupting his speech. “Gotta bigger problem than I do. Got a bigger problem than all of us.”

Trump had the man removed and, a few moments later, said without irony, “Our movement is built on love.”

It turns out the man that Trump thought was a protester was actually a supporter, according to the Associated Press.

And that changed things big time for the president, who is notoriously apology-adverse.

On Friday, the president reportedly contacted the man to make amends for the comment, according to Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker: