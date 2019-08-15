Trump Fat-Shames Protester, Then Says His Movement Is 'Built On Love'

During a campaign rally in New Hampshire, President Donald Trump proclaimed that he created a political movement “built on love.”

Moments before, however, he fat-shamed a protester, mockingly telling him to get exercise.

“Go home, start exercising,” the president said Thursday night.

Wow. Trump mocks a protester for purportedly being overweight.



"That guy has got a serious weight problem. Go home, get some exercise," he says.

About halfway through the rally, at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester, a protester sitting high up in the stadium interrupted Trump’s speech, attracting the president’s attention.

Security personnel escorted the protester out of the arena as the rest of the rally booed.

“That guy has got a serious weight problem. Go home, start exercising,” Trump said from the lectern while watching the scene.

“Gotta bigger problem than I do. Got a bigger problem than all of us,” Trump added, apparently referencing his own weight. “Now he goes home and his mom says, ‘What the hell have you just done.’”

Seconds later, Trump continued his speech to say, “Our movement is built on love.”

According to reporters at the rally, three people were escorted from the stadium.

Security carts out a protester, who Trump says "has a serious weight problem." "Go home, start exercising."



Trump then says he has created a movement "built on love."

And despite the “love” theme, the president also mocked his Democratic opponents in the 2020 presidential race, particularly Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump’s speech Thursday was his second public event since back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 3 and Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 4 killed 31 people and injured many more.

The suspect in the El Paso shooting allegedly admitted that he targeted Mexican immigrants.

Though Trump didn’t mention a specific shooting on Thursday night, he did say his administration was working to keep guns away from the “mentally ill.”

