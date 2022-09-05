Rep. Zoe Lofgren Says Trump's Attacks On FBI Could 'Potentially' Be Incitement

This is “not responsible, and the ex-president ought to stop it,” Lofgren added. “Meanwhile, all of us, Democrats and Republicans in elected office, should call this out. This is not proper behavior.”

Trump has repeatedly bashed the FBI, calling it a “criminal enterprise,” as well as “corrupt,” “sleazy” and abusive.

Following FBI agents’ confiscation of classified documents last month that Trump took from the White House when he left office and stashed at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump claimed that the bureau had a “long and unrelenting history of being corrupt.”

He also called the search a “sneak attack on democracy,” and referred in a Truth Social post to “great simmering anger” among the public over the action, which he characterized as a “break in.”