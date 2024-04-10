PoliticsDonald TrumpAbortion

Donald Trump Claims He Wouldn’t Sign A National Abortion Ban If Elected

He has reportedly considered various bans in the past, and the people in a likely Trump administration have been vocal about national prohibition.
Alanna Vagianos
Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he wouldn’t sign a national abortion ban if elected in November, according to CNN’s Kristen Holmes.

This week, the former president said in a video statement that he was proud of his role in overturning Roe v. Wade, but he supports leaving abortion rights to the states. There were reports that Trump was considering a national abortion ban around 15 or 16 weeks to placate national anti-abortion organizations that the presumptive GOP presidential nominee has aligned himself with.

