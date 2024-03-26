'Feeble, Confused And Tired': Trump Torched After Bizarre Gaffe-Filled Appearance

President Joe Biden’s campaign on Monday released an unusually blunt statement tearing into Donald Trump as “feeble, confused, and tired” after an appearance marked by verbal stumbles as well as a bizarre social media post in which he likened himself to Christ.
“He spent the weekend golfing, the morning comparing himself to Jesus, and the afternoon lying about having money he definitely doesn’t have,” the statement said.
Trump on Monday faced two court decisions.
In one, a judge reduced the $464 million bond in his fraud case to $175 million and gave him 10 days to come up with the money. In another, a judge ruled that Trump’s criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case will start April 15.
That led to a rambling appearance by Trump with several gaffes, including an odd moment where the former president insisted that “you can’t have an election in the middle of a political season.”
The former president added: “We just had Super Tuesday, and we had a Tuesday after Tuesday already.”
Trump also vowed to “bring crime back to law and order.”
Biden’s campaign torched the former president as “weak and desperate ― both as a man and a candidate for president” and mocked his fundraising struggles and lack of recent appearances.
“His campaign can’t raise money, he is uninterested in campaigning outside his country club, and every time he opens his mouth, he pushes moderate and suburban voters away with his dangerous agenda,” the campaign said in a statement. “America deserves better than a feeble, confused, and tired Donald Trump.”
Trump’s critics agreed: