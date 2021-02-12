Twitter Users Are Miffed Trump Attorneys Ignored Beastie Boys In 'Fight' Video

On Friday, Donald Trump’s lawyers responded to Democrats’ damning footage of rioters storming the Capitol after Trump urged them to “fight like hell” by releasing their own video of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren — and, for some reason, Madonna — using the word “fight” over and over again.

WATCH: Trump's defense plays nearly 10 minutes of clips showing Democrats using the word "fight," to defend Trump using the word "fight" about 20 times in his speech to supporters before the Capitol riot began https://t.co/YUg7sgxuDX pic.twitter.com/3eMNp7E2S2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 12, 2021

Twitter users immediately questioned the point of the video, noting that Democrats weren’t the ones storming the U.S. Capitol.

But it wasn’t the only thing about the video that made some people fighting mad. It was who wasn’t in it ― namely, the Beastie Boys, who released the political manifesto “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right To Party” in 1986.

Imagine doing two montages of the word fight and not including the Beastie Boys. #smdh — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) February 12, 2021

Damning video of The Beastie Boys imploring teens, "you gotta fight!"

They went on to say, "for your right to party."

Context matters.https://t.co/qzDoC2av9Z — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) February 12, 2021

Trump's defense's argument is that when the Beastie Boys sang you need to "fight" for your right to party, either it meant "kill your parents," or Trump is innocent. — VoteVets (@votevets) February 12, 2021

According to the GOP, The Beastie Boys became a violent organization in 1989 when they released "You gotta Fight, for your Right, to Party!" — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) February 12, 2021

‘You gotta fight for your right to party’ let’s blame it on the Beastie Boys. — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) February 12, 2021

Trump lawyers: President Obama once played the Beastie Boys’ “Fight for Your Right,” why wasn’t he impeached!? — Michael G. (@MichaelGarofola) February 12, 2021

If they’re going to mention Madonna shouldn’t they include the people who really started this insurrection? The beastie boys! “You’ve got a fight for your right to party!” And isn’t it interesting that the “beastie boys“ are just a few letters off from the “proud boys“. — John Di Domenico (@Johnnyd23) February 12, 2021

“And in closing, was it not the Beastie Boys who said they fully intended to fight for their right to party?”#ImpeachmentTrial — Matt Passet (@MPasset) February 12, 2021

