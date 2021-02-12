Twitter Users Are Miffed Trump Attorneys Ignored Beastie Boys In 'Fight' Video

On Friday, Donald Trump’s lawyers responded to Democrats’ damning footage of rioters storming the Capitol after Trump urged them to “fight like hell” by releasing their own video of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren — and, for some reason, Madonna — using the word “fight” over and over again.
Twitter users immediately questioned the point of the video, noting that Democrats weren’t the ones storming the U.S. Capitol.
But it wasn’t the only thing about the video that made some people fighting mad. It was who wasn’t in it ― namely, the Beastie Boys, who released the political manifesto “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right To Party” in 1986.
Here’s the original song that Twitter users are referencing.
