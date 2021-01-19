Trump's Final Daily Schedule Is Out, And Twitter Users Cheer: 'Bye, Felicia!'

President Donald Trump has released his public schedule for Wednesday but makes no mention of the fact that it’s Inauguration Day and that his term will end at noon when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

But it’s also very different from his most recent public releases.

The schedule no longer boasts, as it has for weeks, that Trump “will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings.”

Instead, it says only that he and first lady Melania Trump will leave the White House for Palm Beach, Florida, at 8 a.m.:

Final schedule for Trump... pic.twitter.com/UfhPJolTKi — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 20, 2021

In a break with tradition, Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration. He also reportedly wants to leave town while he still has access to Air Force One, which he loses at noon when he becomes a private citizen again.

Biden’s schedule details a morning church service, the inauguration ceremonies and more ― including his first time inside the Oval Office as president, where he is scheduled to sign a series of executive orders at 5:15 pm ET.

But on social media, it was the Trump schedule getting all the attention, with many celebrating his departure:

😃Final WH schedule for Trump: “The President and First Lady will depart the White House at 8am.”



Bye, Felicia!👋🏼#BidenHarrisInauguration #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/3qa7Q8Zxlz — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) January 20, 2021

Is this perhaps the most satisfying public schedule Donald Trump has ever released? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/6v65lEcGyg — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 20, 2021

I’ve never loved a schedule more. https://t.co/0b8LIsroYZ — Jessica Radloff (@JRadloff) January 20, 2021

No mention of meetings and phone calls. The final curtain call. https://t.co/LxAuAChWUh — ed lavandera (@edlavaCNN) January 20, 2021

The fact that he's abandoning the presidency four hours early is somehow oddly reassuring. https://t.co/mY3WPgNApC — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) January 20, 2021

One day - it's like a miracle - it will disappear. https://t.co/ssr6pOcljf — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 20, 2021